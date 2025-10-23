Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace is questionable to return to the game after chipping his teeth against the Raptors.
Wallace hit the floor hard on Wednesday, resulting in his going back to the locker room. He logged one steal across seven minutes before going down during the season-opening matchup.
More News
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Heads to locker room•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Converted to standard deal•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Not starting Thursday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Limited by illness Monday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Getting shot with first unit•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Inks two-way deal with Atlanta•