Gueye is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye made his first appearance since Nov. 4 on Monday and recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Gueye will now make back-to-back NBA appearances for the first time this season.