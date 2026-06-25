Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Hawks exercise team option

The Hawks exercised their fourth-year, $2.41 million team option on Gueye for the 2026-27 campaign Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gueye hasn't seen consistent action for Atlanta since entering the league in 2023-24. However, the 23-year-old can be relied upon when needed, considering he averaged 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.5 steals and 50.0 percent shooting from deep across 27.9 minutes in eight starts during the 2025-26 campaign. There's a chance Gueye could have his number called more often this season, especially if the Hawks move on from Jonathan Kuminga.