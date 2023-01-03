Okongwu amassed 16 points (8-14 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to the Warriors.

Okongwu continues to produce solid outings with Clint Capela nursing a lingering calf injury. Over his past 10 appearances (seven starts), Okongwu has notched four double-doubles and is posting 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 30.5 minutes during that stretch. As long as Capela remains out, Okongwu figures to be a reliable option for quality production.