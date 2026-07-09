Hawks' Zuby Ejiofor: Back in action Thursday

Ejiofor (rest) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Summer League game against the Spurs, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Ejiofor sat out Tuesday's Salt Lake City Summer League contest against the Grizzlies for maintenance purposes, but he's set to return to action in Las Vegas on Thursday. The St. John's product is looking to leave a strong impression this summer as he makes a case for a rotation spot with Atlanta ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, though Jock Landale and Mouhamed Gueye appear to be the early favorites for the backup center minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu.