Ejiofor finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's 113-110 preseason win over Oklahoma City.

Ejiofor delivered an efficient offensive performance while making his presence felt on the glass, grabbing five offensive rebounds. The rookie also showed some passing ability and connected on his lone three-point make in two attempts. Despite the encouraging outing, Ejiofor faces an uphill battle for consistent playing time in Atlanta's frontcourt once the regular season begins.