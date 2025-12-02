Wiggins notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 140-123 win over the Clippers.

Wiggins eclipsed 20 points for the seventh time this season in what was an all-around effort Monday. Through 18 regular-season contests, Wiggins is on pace to return top-75 value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with averages of 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.