Adebayo closed Sunday's 113-87 loss to the Cavaliers with 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes.

Adebayo missed the last two games while tending to a knee injury, but he looked strong Sunday, knocking down half of his shots from the field while also stuffing the stat sheet. He failed to record a steal after doing so in each of his last five matchups, but he did swat away a shot, his fourth of November (eight games).