Adebayo supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 victory over Sacramento.

Adebayo was forced into a larger role without Kel'el Ware (hamstring) in the lineup, and he rose to the occasion with a team-high 23 points. Adebayo displayed his floor-stretching ability with four three-pointers, but trailed behind Jaime Jaquez in the rebound category. The Heat need more nights like this from Adebayo as they attempt to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.