Adebayo (back) won't return to Tuesday's Play-In game against the Hornets.

This is a huge loss for the Heat, as Adebayo is one of Miami's go-to options on offense while also operating as the barometer on the defensive end. Without Adebayo, look for Kel'el Ware to continue handling a bigger role in the frontcourt for Miami. Adebayo exits the game with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 11 minutes.