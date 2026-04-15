Heat's Bam Adebayo: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo (back) won't return to Tuesday's Play-In game against the Hornets.
This is a huge loss for the Heat, as Adebayo is one of Miami's go-to options on offense while also operating as the barometer on the defensive end. Without Adebayo, look for Kel'el Ware to continue handling a bigger role in the frontcourt for Miami. Adebayo exits the game with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 11 minutes.
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