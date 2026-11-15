Adebayo recorded 20 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 win over the Pistons.

Adebayo couldn't replicate Friday's 37-point, 14-rebound performance against Cleveland, but his defensive contributions were outstanding. The five combined steals and blocks were especially valuable, and he's now scored at least 18 points in four of his last five outings. Playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo has created some competition for rebounds and interior touches, but Adebayo's versatility allows him to remain productive in multiple categories even when his scoring opportunities are reduced compared to last season. He's definitely trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign, averaging 23.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in his last six outings.