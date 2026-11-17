Coach Erik Spoelstra stated after Monday's 128-110 win over Houston that the team held Adebayo (hip) out of the second half in an effort to be proactive, and the injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This is positive news for the star center, who didn't come out of the locker room to start the second half of Monday's clash. Miami will presumably re-evaluate Adebayo over the next few days to determine whether he'll be able to suit up for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.