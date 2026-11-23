Adebayo recorded 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 win over the Thunder.

Adebayo took over with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) out, tallying a season-high 15 rebounds and a career-high 12 dimes while leading all players in scoring. Adebayo didn't commit a single turnover and added four defensive stats, making this an even juicier all-around performance. Miami's captain led his team to a seventh consecutive win, as the Heat are now 10-6 after starting the season 0-4.