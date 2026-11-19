Adebayo closed with 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 win over Milwaukee.

Adebayo bounced back after exiting Monday's win over Houston early due to right hip tightness, scoring 21 of his 26 points in the first half. The veteran center has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances, averaging 21.8 points during that stretch despite Monday's abbreviated outing. His expanded perimeter shooting adds another dimension to his fantasy production, though his recent rebounding numbers have been inconsistent.