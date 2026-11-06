Adebayo supplied 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors.

Adebayo couldn't repeat the 35-point double-double he notched in the win over the Clippers on Wednesday, but at least he posted consecutive double-doubles for the first time this season. The big man is finding his footing after a slow start to the season and is growing more comfortable playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over his last five outings, Adebayo is averaging 24.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.