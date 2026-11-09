Adebayo finished Sunday's 114-108 win over the Kings with 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

The 29-year-old center has a bumpy beginning to the season as he adjusted to having Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup alongside him, but Adebayo is in a groove now. He's scored at least 16 points in six straight games, averaging 23.0 points, 9.2 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals over that span while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.