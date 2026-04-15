Heat's Bam Adebayo: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo is questionable to return to Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets due to a lower-back injury.
Adebayo took a hard fall early in the second quarter and is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the contest. Kel'el Ware should help pick up the slack while Adebayo is on the sideline.
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