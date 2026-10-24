Adebayo finished with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-111 loss to the Pistons.

Adebayo recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in the season-opening loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday, and he had another disappointing performance Friday. The fact that he was the lowest-scoring player among the Miami starters isn't how the team envisions Adebayo's fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the way with 36 points. Adebayo will look to bounce back soon, but his production over the first two games of the campaign is well below his usual standard.