Adebayo finished with 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 victory over the Hawks.

Adebayo came out firing for Miami, pouring in 17 points on just 10 shots in the first half while also making an impact on the glass. It marked his 35th double-double of the season, and he closed his 2025-26 campaign with double-doubles in 10 of his final 13 games.