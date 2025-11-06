default-cbs-image
Adebayo is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left foot injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo picked up the injury after having played merely eight minutes Wednesday, and he's iffy to return. The star big man's absence should leave more opportunities for Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic.

