Adebayo is probable for Sunday's game against New Orleans due to lower-back soreness.

Adebayo played through the injury Saturday, logging 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes. He's back on the injury report Sunday, but he's likely to suit up once again. Adebayo is in the midst of a scoring rut, averaging 12.4 points across his last seven outings. He's shooting 38.8 percent from the field during that span.