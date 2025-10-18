Mitchell finished Friday's 141-125 preseason loss to Memphis with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists over 18 minutes.

Mitchell joined his fellow Heat starters in scoring in double digits during Friday's preseason finale. The 2021 first-rounder was acquired by the Heat from the Raptors in February and opted to stay in Miami on a two-year, $24 million deal. Mitchell figures to be in the Heat's starting lineup for the first chunk of the upcoming regular season while Tyler Herro recovers from surgery to repair a left ankle/foot impingement.