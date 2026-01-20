Mitchell (shoulder) provided seven points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes Monday in the Heat's 135-112 loss to the Warriors.

Mitchell stepped back in as the Heat's starting point guard after missing the team's previous two games due to a left shoulder contusion. Though he didn't come through with elevated production in the scoring or assists columns while backcourt mate Tyler Herro (ribs) was sidelined, Mitchell at least contributed useful numbers in the defensive categories. Assuming he experienced no setbacks with the shoulder Monday and that the Heat are able to stay more competitive with the Kings in Tuesday's contest, Mitchell could be in line to see increased playing time in the second leg of a back-to-back set.