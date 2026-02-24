This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Upgraded to probable
Mitchell (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell was previously listed as questionable, but it appears likely that he will return from a one-game absence. With this news, the Heat won't have to rely on Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith as much.