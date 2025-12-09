default-cbs-image
Mitchell (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

After missing Saturday's game against the Kings, Mitchell is playing through right groin tightness Tuesday. Over his last six outings, the guard has averaged 7.8 points, 8.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.

