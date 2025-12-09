Heat's Davion Mitchell: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
After missing Saturday's game against the Kings, Mitchell is playing through right groin tightness Tuesday. Over his last six outings, the guard has averaged 7.8 points, 8.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.
