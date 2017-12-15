Heat's Derrick Walton: Back with Heat
Walton was recalled from the G-League on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The former Michigan standout has spent much of the year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and has not been a factor at the NBA level. Walton has appeared in only four games for the Heat, logging 12 total minutes.
