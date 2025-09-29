Smith, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, said Monday that he's targeting a return in the preseason, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith recently began doing 5-on-5 drills and it sounds like he'll a full go in the near future. Smith agreed to a three-year, $7.9 million deal back in August, and it seems like the Heat really liked what they saw from him last season -- he appeared in 14 regular-season contests with averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals across 19.1 minutes per game.