Smith (calf) has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith is trending in the right direction, and if nothing happens between now and the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, the fourth-year guard should be upgraded to available and should handle a bench role. Smith is averaging 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 56 appearances (one start) this season.