Robinson finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 134-93 win over the Lakers.

Robinson started for the eighth straight game, although once again struggled to get anything going on the offensive end of the floor. Despite starting, his playing time has been more like that of a bench player, exceeding 30 minutes only twice in that time. He remains a viable perimeter threat, albeit one who has seen his consistency fall off in recent seasons.