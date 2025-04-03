Robinson (back) will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson is set to suit up for the first time since March 23 after missing the past five games due to left sacroiliac joint dysfunction. Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson will serve as the Heat's starting wings.
