The Heat are expecting Dragic (knee) to be available shortly after the All-Star break, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The report doesn't provide much specificity regarding how Dragic is coming along in his recovery from a Dec. 19 scope of his right knee, but at this point, he seems to have avoided any setbacks. The Heat probably won't be able to pinpoint a target date for Dragic's return until seeing him take part in on-court activities, something he might be able to resume within the first couple weeks of February.