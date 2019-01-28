Heat's Goran Dragic: Expected back after All-Star break
The Heat are expecting Dragic (knee) to be available shortly after the All-Star break, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The report doesn't provide much specificity regarding how Dragic is coming along in his recovery from a Dec. 19 scope of his right knee, but at this point, he seems to have avoided any setbacks. The Heat probably won't be able to pinpoint a target date for Dragic's return until seeing him take part in on-court activities, something he might be able to resume within the first couple weeks of February.
