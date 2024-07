Ware produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 25 minutes of Saturday's 119-114 Summer League win over Boston.

Ware came into this outing with a ton of hype after averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in his previous two Summer League outings. His path to fantasy value is obstructed by the presence of Bam Adebayo, but Ware has the potential to run away with the backup center role.