Lowry is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left knee discomfort, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry has appeared in the last six matchups but has had relatively limited production, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game while shooting 31.1 percent from the floor over that stretch. If he's unable to suit up against the Thunder, Gabe Vincent (knee) and Victor Oladipo would likely see increased run.