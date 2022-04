Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks.

Lowry failed to practice Saturday and was seen walking slowly with a limp. The Heat are liberal with listing players as questionable, but it seems like Lowry's status may actually be a 50/50 shot, and his availability may come down to a game-time call. If he sits out, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are candidates to see more minutes.