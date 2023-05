Lowry will start Thursday's Game 5 versus Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry will draw the start for Thursday's tilt with Gabe Vincent (ankle) sidelined. Though Lowry has come off the bench in the playoffs, he has been able to make an impact with the second unit, averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 25.2 minutes per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.