Strus closed Monday's 109-101 victory over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

Strus connected on a team-high mark from three while finishing as one of three Heat starters with 15 or more points in Monday's Game 4 win. Strus has finished with at least 15 points with three or more threes in three straight games.