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Heat's Myron Gardner: Won't return Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gardner (ankle) won't return to Friday's California Classic Summer League game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports. He will finish with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3P), four rebounds and two assists across seven minutes.

Gardner is one of only two players on the Summer League roster on a standard deal. The 25-year-old wasn't a routine contributor for Miami during the 2025-26 campaign, though he averaged 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 steals and 50.0 percent shooting from deep across 21.0 minutes in seven regular-season starts. Gardner should be considered questionable ahead of Sunday's Summer League meeting with the Lakers.

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