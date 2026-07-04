Heat's Myron Gardner: Won't return Friday

Gardner (ankle) won't return to Friday's California Classic Summer League game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports. He will finish with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3P), four rebounds and two assists across seven minutes.

Gardner is one of only two players on the Summer League roster on a standard deal. The 25-year-old wasn't a routine contributor for Miami during the 2025-26 campaign, though he averaged 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 steals and 50.0 percent shooting from deep across 21.0 minutes in seven regular-season starts. Gardner should be considered questionable ahead of Sunday's Summer League meeting with the Lakers.