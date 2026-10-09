Gardner recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason victory over New Orleans.

Gardner delivered one of Miami's more impressive all-around performances, connecting on three triples while contributing defensively and committing no turnovers. The versatile forward made a strong case for additional preseason opportunities, though he still faces an uphill battle to secure consistent regular-season minutes in a deep Heat rotation.