Powell racked up 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 win over the Suns.

Powell returned Tuesday from a one-game absence due to a back injury, which didn't appear to bother him as he finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Bam Adebayo (29 points). Powell has scored at least 21 points in eight of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.1 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.