default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to lower-back soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The star swingman sat out Sunday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set. If Powell needs to recover for another contest, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson would both see an increase in streaming appeal Tuesday.

More News