Heat's Norman Powell: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to lower-back soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The star swingman sat out Sunday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set. If Powell needs to recover for another contest, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson would both see an increase in streaming appeal Tuesday.
