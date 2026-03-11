Larsson provided 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 victory over Washington.

Larsson scored in double digits for the fourth consecutive outing and has achieved this mark in eight of his 10 appearances since the All-Star break. The second-year forward seems to have entrenched himself into a starting role, and he's been making the most of the uptick in playing time he's enjoyed of late whenever Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and/or Norman Powell (groin) have been sidelined. Larsson is averaging 11.1 points per game in his previous 10 contests.