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section: | slug: heats-pelle-larsson-available-to-play-529332 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Heat's Pelle Larsson: Available to play
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1 min read
Larsson (Leg) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Hornets.
Larsson was upgraded from questionable to probable just minutes before this final update. The forward is expected to play a key role for the Heat, though it will likely be off the bench.
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