Fontecchio (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Will Manso of Local 10 Miami reports.

Fontecchio has been dealing with a calf issue, which has threatened to keep him sidelined. However, he'll be good to go. He's played well so far this season, averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.