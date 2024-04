Rozier (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Rozier tried to play through the neck issue Sunday but scored just four points (2-7 FG) in 22 minutes during a loss to Indiana and was sidelined for Tuesday's win over Atlanta. With Duncan Robinson (back) unlikely to play, Rozier's availability becomes key, though Tyler Herro's recent return has provided a boost to Miami's backcourt.