Coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday that Herro, who remains out due to right foot tendinitis, doesn't have a return timetable, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro hasn't played since Feb. 23, but Spoelstra said the shooting guard is "doing everything he needs to do," so it doesn't sound like a setback occurred. However, Herro will likely remain out for at least a few more games, barring a return to practice. Following Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Miami begins a four-game road trip, which starts Friday in Detroit and ends March 20 in Cleveland. It's unclear if Herro will travel with the team during that trip.