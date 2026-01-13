Miller recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Clippers.

Miller provided a fairly balanced output Monday, and the 33 minutes were his most in the last three games. The star forward has averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest over six games this month, shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.