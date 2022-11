McGowens tallied 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to Capital City.

McGowens shot a perfect mark from the free throw line while posting a team-high-tying point total in Monday's loss. McGowens has averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four appearances with Greensboro this season.