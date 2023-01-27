McGowens will not start in Thursday's game against Chicago.
McGowens appeared in the starting lineup for the first time in his career Tuesday with LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) absent and managed five points, four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes. However, with the pair healthy Thursday, McGowens will be relegated to his usual bench role.
