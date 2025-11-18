default-cbs-image
Sexton isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Sexton drew the start Saturday due to the absence of LaMelo Ball, but the Alabama product will retreat to a bench role Monday evening. He was effective in his last showing as a reserve, finishing with 14 points and four assists despite logging only 16 minutes Friday against Milwaukee.

