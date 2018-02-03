Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Posts useful line in start
Kaminsky posted 16 points (4-8 FT, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with six rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 133-126 win over the Pacers.
Receiving another start in place of Marvin Williams (ankle) Kaminsky set a new season high in assists while finishing third on the team in scoring and rebounding. He didn't attempt many shots, but he was efficient with the looks he did get and served as an effective floor spacer in the frontcourt. Given Williams' ineffectiveness this season perhaps Kaminsky's performances of late will earn him more opportunities even when his teammate does return to the fold.
